Sturgeon Foundation Hands Out Two Grants In 2016

The new Abbeyfield seniors housing complex in Dominion city and the community arena will receive grants from the Sturgeon Foundation this year.

The Foundation was formed in 1997 by local residents in an effort to give back to their community. President Shirley Barrington says the Foundation struggled its first few years getting funds into its endowment fund. The Foundation, for the last few years, has been able to give back to the community with substantial grants, with mostly the community arenas benefitting.

" We have decided to have applicants fill out forms now explaining what they need the grant for, and than the committee meets and decides where the funds should go, giving other organizations the opportunity to benefit as well," said Barrington.

Abbeyfield applied for $700 to purchase a new shuffle board table to add to their recreation room, and the Dominion City Arena requested $800 toward programming. The Sturgeon Foundation was able to grant to both organizations this year for a total of $1500.

"With the new process we are hoping to get more applications during our annual granting season," explained Barrington.

The Foundation has been able to grant over $17,000 back to the community since its formation, from money raised at the Foundation's annual golf tournament.