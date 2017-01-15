Sun Valley Coop Communities In Full Color A Huge Success In 2016

Altona's Sun Valley Coop was able to help beautify the community in 2016 through the Federated Coop Communities in Full Color Program. The program is designed to provide local

community organizations with free paint to be used towards local community improvements

"With the paint rebate we received we were able to provide just over $1,200 worth of paint to the St. Jean Daycare and Altona Kiddie Sunshine Centre," said Altona's Home Centre Manager Jeff Peters.

Peters added that in St. Jean they were also able to donate some of their time to help with the daycare project, which he said was also a lot of fun.

"We had a great response in 2016, and the program will continue this year, with the announcement of the 2017 winners coming this summer," noted Peters.

To find out how Sun valley Coop's Imagine Paint Communities In Full Color Program can benefit your non-profit Organization in 2017 contact Jeff Peters at 204-324-6428.