Third Suspect In Machete Attack Arrested In Morden

The third suspect in a break and enter and assault with a machete has been aprehended.

James Thomas Wiebe, 25, of Niverville was arrested today without incident in Morden.

Wiebe was one of three men arrested in connection with an incident last week.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 3, a Niverville man was attacked with a machete after going to investigate suspicious activity in his garage.

RCMP say the attack took place on Third Avenue, in the Southwest part of town. The homeowner reported hearing activity in his detached garage when he was confronted by three males with covered faces.

One of the suspects struck the man with a machete before they fled.

The 43 year-old victim sustained a serious injury but police say it is not life-threatening.

The other two suspects are already in custody.

Tyler Kenneth Sawatzky, 22, of Steinbach was arrested Wednesday, and 21 year old Jonah Daniel Wiens of Niverville was arrested Thursday.

The two men have been remanded into custody and charged with robbery, break-and-enter, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon dangerous to public and disguise with intent.