Taxes Relatively Unchanged In 2017 For Winkler Residents

The City of Winkler unveiled its projected $15.5 million budget this week, up slightly from last year.

While residents saw a reduction in property taxes last year, the mill rate remains unchanged in 2017 at 14.262.

"Very little tax increase, if any," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says. "But we can't do that consistently, because eventually you will run behind."

In 2016 the city saw a budget of just over $15 million, the first budget to see a zero increase in a number of years.

The 2017 budget is a 2.8 percent increase at $15,573,676, up from $15,149,490 last year.

"We want to make sure we plan ahead... in order for us to not suddenly have a huge tax increase because we need to raise some money," Harder says. "It's a balanced approach."

Some of the major projects coming include the Meridian Exhibition Centre with an estimated price tag of $40-45 million shared with all levels of government.

The city is also continuing to invest in walkways with $221,000 earmarked for 6th St South, 8th Street from South Railway to Mountain, and Stanley to Pembina, as well as Mountain Ave from 11th to 15th street. Nova Drive from Prairieview to Chevy is also on the docket.

Street lights throughout the city will continue to be upgraded to LED as well.

A total of $350,000 has been set aside for upgrades to the Winkler Aquatic Centre including a new pool liner.

While the public was invited to the consultation, attendance was minimal. However, Harder notes last year's meeting saw zero attendees from the public.

"I appreciate the input we had from the public," Harder says. "Again, I wish there was more, but at the same time we've tried. The community obviously must be very happy."

He notes public consultations also provide a place to dispel rumours and "see the facts for yourself," Harder says.