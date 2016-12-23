Third Annual Mini-Stick Tournament (Gallery)

The third annual Holiday Mini Stick Tournament took place this afternoon with roughly 30 kids coming out to hoist the Teemu Selanne Trophy.

"We just make sure the kids are having fun and no one is getting hurt," said recreation programmer Jordan Driedger.

The tournament was open for kids in grades three to six, and had space for about forty children.

Last year's tournament was a success and the kids really enjoyed themselves.

"They like the atmosphere of it. Last year we had the jerseys lined up along the wall, had the courts made up. They've probably never seen anything like it," explained Driedger. "The trophy is sitting there when they walk in. I think just the atmosphere of it all and being able to play with other people you don't normally play with was pretty exciting for them."