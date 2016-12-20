Tips for Protecting Your Home This Christmas

Altona's police chief is offering a few tips on how to protect ourselves and our homes this Christmas. Perry Batchelor says you don't want to be victimized by the Grinch and notes what you really want to think about is locking your doors, even if you're gone for a short period of time.

Another thing to think about is closing your curtains during the day and evening, keeping your Christmas tree and all of the gifts hidden from view. "You may want to consider not putting gifts out until you're giving them away," added Batchelor.

If you're going shopping. Batchelor recommends not leaving packages in plain sight in your vehicle. And even if you're quickly popping into the store he urges you to lock the car doors.

Meantime, most of us will be spending Christmas enjoying the comforts of home, however others will be hitting the road to spend time with family. Batchelor urges people not to announce those travel plans on forums like social media, calling it "A true hunting ground for thieves".

"They can get your address, they can locate your home and you're certainly letting them know...that you're gone from this day to that day, well you've kind of opened up yourself to being victimized." Chief Perry Batchelor

He says there are a few things you can do to protect your home while you're away. The first is to let your neighbours know that you won't be home.

"That way they can watch your home, maybe shovel your walk for you, don't leave the paper hanging on the door - all those obvious signs that people aren't occupying the home."

Batchelor notes you also want to leave outside lights on when you leave home, adding not only can it deter theft but offers extra safety in getting back into your house when you return.

And finally, you can also call the police service and be put on a security watch list where officers increase patrols around your home until you return.