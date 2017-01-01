Ukraine Mennonite Family Centre Seeing Demand For Services

×

The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is getting a lot of demand for its services. The centre was established in the year 2,000 by the Winnipeg-based Mennonite Benevolent Society in recognition of the fact that the Zaporizhia area was home to many Mennonites in the 1700's and 1800's. Louie Sawatzky of Winnipeg is the project director. He says they offer home care to about 145 senior citizens and also have a small facility where people can take part in day program as well as a hospice with six beds. Sawatzky says many people count on the centre, especially as Ukraine is facing hard times due to the ongoing war with Russia on the country's eastern border.

"Although we don't hear much about the war in eastern Ukraine anymore, it is ongoing, it is daily. The front line hasn't moved very much but it is on everybody's mind and it has affected the economy. Poverty has increased, unemployment has increased and prices keep escalating."

He adds most seniors receive a basic pension, which is about 1,200 Hryvnia (their currency). The exchange now is about 26 Hryvnia to 1 US dollars, so it works out to about $60.00 Cdn per month. This is also the minimum wage in Ukraine. The minimum wage is set to double in January, but pensions will remain constant. Utility costs take up about 75% of this. So, people keep the temperatures low and heat just one room to save money.

Sawatzky says the Mennonite Family Centre has a staff of 32 people and operates on an annual budget of just over 200,000. It is located in a large apartment building and consists of three apartments. He notes they do not have the resources to develop senior's homes like we have in Canada so they provide home care to clients on a weekly basis.

"We also have a day program where seniors can come into our centre and have help with a bath and eat and socialize. And, we have a small hospice of six beds where mostly women come and stay, some of them for the rest of their life."

He adds they would like to expand but that is dependent on getting more donations. You can get more information on the Mennonite Benevolent Society website or by calling Sawatzky at 204-253-3631. Sawatzky also encourages any groups or individuals, who would like to know more, to contact him directly, and he will give them a larger presentation.

