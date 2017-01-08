W.C. Miller Collegiate Ellipsis Literary Magazine A Continued Success

Every year, W.C. Miller Collegiate publishes Ellipsis, a literary magazine of student-submitted artwork, writing, and photography.

Grade 11 and 12 students who are enrolled in the Writing & Publishing course organize the submissions and design the magazine as part of the curriculum, says teacher Mick Friesen. The class collects submissions from the student body and course participants, compiling it into a chapbook that is printed by Friesens in Altona.

He notes the project promotes "arts and culture ... and this is an opportunity for students to contribute, explore their imagination, and to be creative."

Friesen adds, "it's real life experience ... because we work with software that Friesens provides for us and students are working with a real life application, designing the book online, submitting pages online, and working with the cutting edge technology Friesens is providing us with. That has applications that go beyond the class room and into life past high school."

After taking over the class from teacher Paul Krahn last year, Friesen says interest has remained steady, and the magazine "is fairly popular," often amongst students, parents, and grandparents. He notes that because the booked is created on a limited print run, the project is expensive, but is covered by the school.