W.C. Miller Collegiate Student Council Making Upgrades To School

Students at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona will see upgrades to their cafeteria once they return to class in the new year.

2016-2017 Student Council President Thomas Wolfe says that with the help of janitorial staff, four new microwaves have been installed, a counter with USB charging ports set up, and additions made to a seating area with steps for students to sit on.

The 2015-2015 Student Council started the seating area project, and after hearing recommendations from administrative staff, Wolfe says council "decided to finish it, and add a few little things to it."

Although Wolfe has not heard any feedback yet, he says students seem eager to use the seating area.

Final touches on the upgrades are expected to be completed over the holiday break.