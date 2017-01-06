Walmart Accepting Visa Credit Cards Again

After over two months of being declined, Walmart in Winkler will once again be accepting Visa cards.

A fight between the retailer and credit card company over transaction fees led Walmart to stop accepting Visa back in October. Walmart Canada felt Visa's fees were "unacceptably high," adding they pay over $100 million in credit card fees each year, and hope to lower that cost.

The stores continued to accept Interac debit, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.

However, in a release today, Alex Roberton, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs explains they've come to an agreement, "which allows us to continue offering Visa as a form of payment in our stores."

Customers in Manitoba and Thunder Bay, Ontario will be able to use their Visa credit cards starting on Friday, January 6.