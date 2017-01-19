Warm Weather Closes Morden's Outdoor Rinks

The City of Morden has closed down its outdoor rinks due to persistent above normal temperatures.

Both the rink at the Access Event Centre and the one at Lion's Park have been closed as the ice has become too weak and could seriously crack if used.

Shawn Dias, parks manager for Morden, said the rinks will be closed until the temperatures fall back into the negatives, most likely in the middle of next week.

Many of parts of Manitoba have recently blasted old warm weather records including Thompson, Gillam, Flin Flon, Norway House, and Gretna which beat the old record of 0.5 degrees with a temperature of 0.9 degrees yesterday.