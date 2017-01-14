Warm Weather On the Way

After the last several days of frigid temperatures across southern Manitoba -- not to mention a blizzard -- some relief would be welcome, and it appears that'll happen.

Environment Canada tells us by tomorrow, temperatures should be in the -1 range.

Natalie Hasell says that's a good possibility, noting it has to do with wind shifts, thanks to a high pressure system moving out of the area.

"And so the wind pattern will go from being out of the north, to out of the southwest for several days in a row. And when we have a westerly component, or a southwesterly component, to the wind, we see the temperatures rise."

Hasell says their models indicate we'll see mild weather for some time, according to the seven-day outlook.

"By the time we get to Thursday, we're looking at maybe a high of +3. There's another forecast which the North American Ensemble System, which actually goes out quite a bit further. And it would suggest that we have another low pressure system coming through, probably around the (January) 21st, and we will start to see the temperatures fall closer to normal."