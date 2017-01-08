"We Treat Them Like Our Daughters," Morden Couple Continue Tradition Of Hosting Exchange Students

One Morden couple continue to open their home to students from around the world.



Brent and Linda Menzies have been involved in the International Education program through Western School Division for five years. They've hosted six students from a number of countries including Mexico and Brazil in that time.



"It's just a great opportunity to meet different people and learn different cultures," he says.



Currently two young women from Mexico are staying with them in their home.



Linda says living with Camilia and Daniella has been exciting, "just the energy level they bring into the home... I couldn't ask for two better girls to become part of our family."



"We just try to make them feel at home and treat them like our daughters," she says.



Linda notes they remain connected to past exchange students as well.



However, one of the most important lesson hits home with Canadian students in the school yard, "they see that kids from other countries are no different than they are," she says. "The emotions, the interests... at the end of the day they just want to get together and make lasting friendships."



Camilia was recently surprised with a visit from her family over the holiday season.



Kathy Chavez explains her daughter was very interested in studying in Canada after hearing stories of students who had experienced similar international exchange programs. Learning the culture and English was a big plus.



Chavez explains while saying goodbye to her daughter three months ago was very difficult, having visited Camilia's new home puts her heart at ease.



"We're very happy she is happy here with the Menzies," Chavez says. "They are like our family now."



Chavez says visiting Morden was especially a highlight.



"It's like I'm inside a Christmas movie," Kathy says. "It's very cold, but I like it."