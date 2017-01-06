Weather Creates Backlog, Safety Concerns For Gateway Workers

The director of operations at Gateway Resources in Winkler has a request for drivers navigating city streets.

Ron Gerbrandt says the high snow banks has made for an increased dangerous working environment for many, including their staff who are out on the streets collecting recyclables. He asks that motorists have patience when encountering their crews, and wait until it is completely safe to proceed passed them.



Meanwhile, Gerbrandt says residents that may have had curb-side pick-up missed due to the recent storms, regular service will resume for on their next scheduled pick-up day. In the meantime, Gerbrandt said people are always welcome to bring recyclables to their drop-off depot at Gateway.

"The holiday season is always a busy time, and this year of course we had a bit of an added wrinkle with the weather...but they've (the Gateway staff) done a stellar job on coping with the additional workload that is there," added Gerbrandt.