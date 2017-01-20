Winkler Adopting New Policing Pilot Project

While the city reviews the Winkler Police Budget and requests for more officers, Mayor Martin Harder says a Community Safety Officer (CSO) program is likely coming to Winkler in 2017.

Harder says it's part of a number of programs that will augment police services in the city.

"That is the direction we are heading," he says.

The pilot project had its start in Thompson with positive results.

After implementing the program and hiring eight Community Safety Officers, criminal files were down 19 percent in the first year.

The CSO program increases the visibility of police in the community, while also freeing police officers to focus on more serious crimes.

In the pilot program in Thompson, Community Safety Officers have the authority to enforce legislation such as the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act, as well as the Highway Traffic Act.

Harder notes the program is also an effective training tool.

"There's already people who've been a Community Safety Officer that have been hired by the RCMP," Harder says. "People show an interest and they get some experience of what it's like.

"If people are interested in a career in policing, this would be a good start," he says.

Along with the CSO program, the city is continuing to invest in the Safe Community Initiative to prevent crime by identifying gaps in service.

Harder notes they are currently reviewing the Winkler Police Budget and the request for more officers.