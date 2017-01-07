Winkler Fire Department Responds To Carbon Monoxide Alarm

The Winkler Fire Department was dispatched to a local home Thursday night after alarms were triggered by excess carbon monoxide.

The residence was reported to have over 200 ppm of carbon monoxide.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold explains the cause was a running snowblower in the garage. The build-up of the gas then seeped into the house, setting off the CO detector.

The residents then called 911 and exited the building before being examined by paramedics and released.

Carbon monoxide detectors sound at 25 ppm when the gas is still harmless.

"It gives you a chance to get out," Paetzold says. "Because of the carbon monoxide detector doing its job there was no ill effects as a result."

CO becomes toxic for healthy adults when it reaches a level above 35 ppm over an eight hour exposure.

Mild exposure (2-3 hours) in levels of 35-200 ppm will cause flu-like systems including headaches, sore eyes, running nose.

Medium exposure (1 hour) between 200-800 ppm will produce dizziness, drowsiness and vomiting and will become life threatening after three hours.

Exposure of levels above 800 ppm will result in unconsciousness, brain damage and death in minutes.

Paetzold reminds home owners snow storms can also cause problems.

A build-up of snow can block exhaust vents and intake pipes for homeowners with gas furnaces which can result in carbon monoxide.

Paetzold says if you suspect a problem, immediately open doors and window and leave the building before calling your gas company.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and stinging or burning eyes. If you experience these immediately call 911.

Paetzold reminds residents to make sure all intake pipes for gas furnaces are clear of snow.