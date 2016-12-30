Winkler Police Say Violent Crime On The Rise, Record Breaking Drug Seizures

  • Print
In 2016 Winkler Police saw violent crime rates rise, along with record drug seizures.

The year also marked the third homicide in Winkler's history.

"That's definitely a concern," Police Chief Rick Hiebert says.

Drug investigations continued to ramp up, breaking records including the most cocaine and meth ever seized. As a result, one convict is serving three years for trafficking cocaine.

The year also saw the first undercover operation using Winkler Police officers to make purchases. The investigation lead to a search warrant and seizure of drugs as well as the seizure of a suspect's vehicle. The suspect is currently awaiting sentencing.

"It can send a message to people in the drug trade," Hiebert says, that even their vehicles can be forfeited if used in the execution of crime.

"By no means is this under control, but at least we are having success," he says, in taking key players off the streets.

However, as serious crime increases the investigations become more time-consuming, Hiebert says. police trainingWinkler Police were able to purchase more training equipment including non-lethal ammunition thanks to a grant this year

"We're finding it difficult to find the time."

Winkler Police are currently waiting on City Council to clarify questions on increased staffing after the city has finished its annual planning in late January.

"Can we use more officers? Absolutely," Hiebert says. "But the City has a larger financial responsibility in so many areas, so it depends what they can allow us for protection services."

This year Winkler Police also received $44, 705 as part of a Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund. The money was used to purchase computer equipment for a number of departments, as well as training hardware including non-lethal ammunition. While officers wear protective equipment he notes the soap bullets can leave welts, "it gives you some incentive to try and avoid that," he says.

All officers also received new handguns with flashlight attachments.

Firearms Instructor Constable Darnell Fehr explains officers the new mounted light was needed, especially considered how often they work at night.

The attachement also frees up both hands when engaging a threat. He notes shooting with both hands also provides more accuracy.

police simmunitionNon-lethal training ammunition

