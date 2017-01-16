Winkler's New Exhibition Centre Could See Sod Turning In 2017

Work could begin on Winkler's new Meridian Exhibition Centre as early as this year.

However, a few hurdles remain.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says negotiations to acquiring the necessary land to expand has stalled. The land is still currently owned by the Stanley Agricultural Society.

"It's a little frustrating, I do have to admit that," Harder says. "We will take a look at what alternatives we have if we can't come to a conclusion... we're done wasting time."

While there is still nine months of design work left, the City is waiting on funding commitments from the Federal and Provincial governments before moving forward.

Funding will also determine whether the project moves forward on just the exhibition centre, or both the centre and second arena.

"If the money isn't available for the complete project, then it will be scaled back to phase one," Harder says. "but we want to make sure we get phase one done, or at least sod turned in 2017 if at all possible."

The City is also researching the possible on-going costs of operating the facility.

Phase one would include the addition of a multi-turf facility joined to the existing Winkler Arena that could potentially seat up to 1,500