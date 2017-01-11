Winter Cycling Workshop In Morden

A winter cycling workshop is planned for Jan. 14 to teach people how to safely bike during Manitoba's longest season.

Peter Loewen, owner of Country Cycle in Winkler, will lead the session at the Access Event Centre in Morden. Just as driving a car in winter requires a different approach, Loewen will instruct attendees about the different cycling practices needed in winter compared to summer.

"This is intended to be a one-time workshop," said Morden's recreation programmer, Stephanie Dueck.

After the bike fest tour of Christmas lights in Morden a few weeks ago, Dueck received a lot of questions about the safety of winter cycling. These concerns inspired her to hold this workshop to remove the stigma of biking in winter.

"I think," said Dueck, "by presenting it as a viable option, not just for crazy people, we may see some change."

Loewen is a vigilant winter cyclist and hopes the workshop will encourage interest from new cyclists.

"It's very doable. It's very accessible for everybody," he said.

At the workshop, Loewen will explain what clothing, bikes, tires, etc. are best to use. He admits that winter cycling is intimidating for people, but hopes he can remove that barrier in people's minds.

"[Biking] is a great mode of transportation all year round," he said. "So if you live a few blocks away from work, why not bike instead of starting your car in the morning."

Admission is free. More details can be found by clicking here, or by calling Stephanie Dueck: (204) 822-5431