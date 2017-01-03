Winter Storm Continues, Closes Highways

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas of the Red River Valley and Pembina Valley. A trough of low pressure extending from a low pressure system continues to bring snow and blowing snow to the region.



Northwesterly winds will persist, gusting up to 60 km/h reducing visibilities at times below 500 m in blowing snow.

An additional 2-4 cm of snow will fall before it tapers of from west to east through the late morning and early afternoon.

Meanwhile, a number of highways in the region are closed this morning.

They include Highway 75, from Winnipeg to Emerson

Highway 14, from Morden to Highway 75

Highway 3, from Morden to Killarney.

Highway 23, from Baldur to Highway 59

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek

Highway 2, from Haywood to Fannystelle

Highway 34, from the US border to Holland

Highway 244, between Manitou and Notre Dame

Highway 242, from Highway 3 to the US border

Highway 245, from Carman to Roseisle

Cancellations for Tuesday, January 3rd.

-Seque career options MAP program is cancelled for January 3rd.

- Triple E RV and Lode King Industries will be shut down today.