Winter Storm Shifts Eastward, but 10-15cm's Still Possible for Red River Valley

The Colorado Low poised to impact Southern Manitoba Monday and Tuesday has shifted slightly in its path, with the heaviest snow now expected to fall east of the Red River toward the Ontario border.

Environment Canada has ended the Special Weather Statement that was in effect for much of Sunday, and replaced it with a Snowfall Warning for the eastern Red River Valley including areas like Emerson, Steinbach, Vita, Sprague and Whiteshell Provincial Park. A Snowfall Warning is issued when 10 centimeters or more of snow is expected in 12 hours or less.

Snow will begin Monday morning with accumulations near 5 cm by Monday evening, but the heaviest snowfall will occur Monday night with accumulations of 10-15 cm by Tuesday morning. Snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon as the system moves out of the area. Snowfall accumulations in the Warning area east of the Red River will be in the 15-25 cm range by Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s important to note, the western Red River Valley including Winnipeg, will still receive a good shot of snow from this storm,” explained CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “10 to 15 centimetres is certainly a possibility, and those regions will experience the same gusty, northerly winds as Southeastern Manitoba meaning reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions potentially.”

Meanwhile Southwestern Manitoba is forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimeters from this storm.

Strong northerly winds gusting up to 60 km/h will develop Monday evening reducing visibility in blowing snow, especially toward the Red River Valley and in open areas.

In behind this Colorado Low, an arctic airmass will build into Southern Manitoba bringing with it below average temperatures for this time of year, but lots of sunshine.

“Starting Tuesday daytime highs will be 6 to 8 degrees below normal for this time of year, somewhere in the -17 to -21 range depending on where you are in Southern Manitoba,” said Sumner.