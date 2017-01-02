Winter Storm Warning Issued for Red River Valley

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the Red River Valley, and eastward to the Ontario border. The warning area includes Morden-Winkler-Morris-Altona-Emerson regions on the west side of the Red River.

Snow is currently falling throughout much of North Dakota, and will spread into Southern Manitoba Monday afternoon and into the evening. Snow will increase in intensity tonight before tapering off by midday Tuesday.

The highest snowfall accumulations are expected in the southern Red River Valley, and over southeast Manitoba where 10 to 20 cm are possible by midday Tuesday. Storm totals of 20 to 25 cm are possible along the U.S. border toward Sprague and Lake of the Woods area.

“It’s important to note, the western Red River Valley including Winnipeg, will receive a good shot of snow from this storm,” explained CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner. “10 to 20 centimetres is a possibility, and those regions in the Warning are will experience gusty, northerly winds meaning reduced visibility and challenging driving conditions potentially starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.”

Meanwhile Southwestern Manitoba is forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimeters from this storm.

In addition, northerly winds of 40 to 60 km/h will develop Monday evening reducing visibility in blowing snow especially over the Red River Valley and in open areas.

In behind this Colorado Low, an arctic airmass will build into Southern Manitoba bringing with it below average temperatures for this time of year, but lots of sunshine.

“Starting Tuesday daytime highs will be 6 to 8 degrees below normal for this time of year, somewhere in the -17 to -21 range depending on where you are in Southern Manitoba,” said Sumner.