World-Famous Violinist Plays Impromptu Concert While Stuck At Airport

It's been another banner year for local superstar musician Rosemary Siemens.

The violinist and Plum Coulee native recently travelled to the Vatican where, together with pianist Roy Tam, she composed an original song for the Ambassador of Rome to celebrate his cultural contributions.

"That was a huge honour," she says, adding they also performed during a mass at the St. Peter's Basilica.

"It was totally breathtaking and amazing," Siemens says. She notes her parents were in attendance as well to share in the experience. Her violin "Sparkles" dates back to 1714

Along with their beauty, Siemens says the ancient stone and marble cathedrals provide unparalleled acoustics.

In stark contrast, on their way home Siemens found herself stuck at the Calgary airport. Taking out her 300 year old violin she began to play for the frustrated flyers.

"To me, it's all about touching people," she says, whether in a cathedral or airport, for dignitaries or weary travellers, "I'm glad to do it all, I wouldn't want one without the other."

On social media the hashtag #rosemaryplaysitforward chronicles her mission to share her gift with whoever and wherever she can.

"It doesn't matter if it's a crowd of a thousand or one person, to me it's really all the same... you play with your heart," Siemens says.

Along with being the first violinist to perform at the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica, even the Colosseum in Rome, and recently featured on television across the country, Siemens also takes time to play at senior's homes.

"That's what it's about, spreading the light and sparkle wherever we go," she says. "It's a joy and privilege to do music, so I think we should share it with as many people as we can."

An improptu rendition of Holy, Holy, Holy at the Colosseum in Rome