WSD Welding Students Commissioned To Create Equipment For Clinic

It's a win-win for the Agassiz Medical Centre and students in Western School Division's Welding Program.



The bike stand built by the welding class (submitted photo) Dave Guenther, Systems Administrator at the clinic reached out to the welding instructor to have students create a number of pieces of equipment for the centre.



Guenther says not only did they get the equipment at a fraction of the cost of going through a medical suppler, it gave the students real hands on experience, rather than just welding a couple of pieces together for practice.

Guenther, who is also a former student of the welding program, added projects like these gives tremendous opportunity to teach students creative thinking, and how to take a project from paper to fruition.

"Everytime I go to pick up, especially a bigger piece, they're (the students) watching as I pick it up, and I can see they have tremendous pride in the work they've done. It's really nice to see them see their work go to good use."

The welding students built two kiosks for the clinic, a bike rack to promote healthy living, a stand for the nurses medical fridge, and a garbage can base with wheels for the procedure room. Guenther says the kiosks alone saved the clinic about $3,400.







The garbage can base on wheels creates efficiency for the surgeon in the clinic's procedure room

The fridge base built by the students