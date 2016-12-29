Year Of Change For Southern Health-Santé Sud

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Southern Health-Santé Sud is taking on a new look.
    
Board Chair Abe Bergen says 2016 will be remembered for Chief Executive Officer Kathy McPhail announcing her retirement, but also for what happened in early November when Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen appointed new regional health authority boards.

"There are five representatives from this area," notes Bergen. "We've had two board meetings, a couple of orientations, provincial orientation. So we feel like we're acclimatizing, we're getting used to the issues and getting our feet wet."

According to McPhail, one of the highlights this year was the feedback they received from the national patient survey. McPhail says between 89% and 97% of people are satisfied with services at hospitals in the region. That includes physician and nursing care, communication and discharge planning.

"Looking at our responses, we can feel pretty comfortable that on average we have a really good quality of care that is being provided in our hospitals," says McPhail.

In 2016, the regional health authority completed a community health assessment. McPhail says the assessment looks at health status, but also gives statistics on population and potential growth.

"We've taken that document and from that, it's the foundational document, we have built a strategic plan for the next five years," she says.

McPhail says another highlight of the last twelve months was working with researchers from the University of Lethbridge on mental health in Low German speaking communities. The research was done by Dr. Judith Kulig and Ling Ling Fan. Interviews were done in such places as Steinbach and the end result is a body of research to be used for client care.

According to McPhail, another highlight in 2016 has been their Aboriginal High School Internship Program. She notes this is the result of the Truth And Reconciliation Commission report. Through this program, high school students are invited to buddy with staff in a hospital. The second part of this program sees these teenagers hired on by the hospital.

"We had, I believe twenty-four graduates from that program last year," says McPhail. "Lots of these kids go back to high school and our aim is that we keep them in high school and they graduate and then of course they will come in to the health profession."

Also in 2016, Southern Health-Santé Sud took part in a pilot program through Accreditation Canada, called Linguistic Accreditation. McPhail says they are a designated bilingual region and so they went through accreditation, looking at policies in relation to services in French and hiring practices.

"Kudos to the folks who have worked so diligently in ensuring that we have really solid policies and practices around our bilingual designation," adds McPhail.

2016 also saw the establishment of more My Health Teams in the region. McPhail says Steinbach jumped out of the gate about four years ago and they are now trying to replicate that across the region.

"We have a Francophone My Health Team, which is a little different shaped because it has two hubs, one around Ste.Anne and area and the other around the Notre Dame area," shares McPhail.

She says the other two My Health Teams are now up and running in the Portage area as well as Morden/Winkler.

In September of this year, McPhail says they rolled out the newborn hearing screening. With Bethesda as the base, she says it is important to catch kids early if they are hearing impaired. And that is exactly what this program is meant to do.

Another highlight for 2016, according to McPhail has been the opening of the health clinic at Steinbach Regional Secondary School. She says Hanover School Division was been a wonderful partner in getting this off the ground. McPhail says teenagers often don't want to keep their family doctor and this is a significant step forward in that regard. She adds it is also helpful for those wanting to see a nurse now, and not in three weeks.

And finally, McPhail says in 2016 they began implementing a region wide central referral for colonoscopies. McPhail says wait times were exceptionally long in some pockets of the region and this system allows a person to get the procedure done in a more timely manner.

"The process now screens so that those that are most urgent and need done most urgently are up at the front of the line," explains McPhail.

More Local News

Year Of Change For Southern Health-Santé Sud

Southern Health-Santé Sud is taking on a new look. Board Chair Abe Bergen says 2016 will be remembered for Chief Executive Officer Kathy McPhail announcing her retirement, but also for what happened…

Long-Awaited Road Repairs Included In Morden's 2017 Budget

Major repairs for 1st St. in Morden will begin in 2017 and may not finish until 2019. The section planned to receive the upgrade is north of Wardrop St., but there are complications that force the…

RM Of Stanley Reeve Pleased With 2016

2016 was a busy year for the RM of Stanley as they continued to work toward maintaining and improving the quality of life within the municipality. "Overall I think the RM has weathered the year…

Morris Chamber Recognizes Community Support

The Morris and District Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual awards this week for Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Community Contribution. It was announced that the Morris Tim…

2016 Sees Culmination Of Visionary Projects In Winkler

This past year in Winkler was the culmination of a number of visionary projects, many years in the making. After eight years in the works 2016 saw the opening of the long awaited Buhler Active Living…

Riverside Bridge Gets Provincial Nod

Some good news regarding the Riverside bridge project in the R.M. of Morris. Reeve Ralph Groening says the project has been granted funding under the Municipal Road and Bridge Program. "We made an…

BLSD Career Internship Program A Continued Success

Borderland School Division high school students are eligible to earn credit equivalent to in-class study through the division-wide Career Internship program. A student that interns at a local…

Recreation Districts Re-Organized In Montcalm In 2016

In 2015 Reeve of Montcalm Derek Sabourin said the re-organization of some recreation districts would be a top priority in 2016. Sabourin held to his word, with re-organization of all three rec…

More Information On Tuesday Morning Accident

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident east of Winkler on Highway 14 near the Village of Reinfeld Tuesday morning. RCMP say the lone vehicle clipped a bridge rail, and noted the road…

Morden Mayor Names 2016 A Success Overall

Mayor of Morden, Ken Wiebe, said that 2016 was a successful year for the City of Morden. The city completed all of the capital projects it planned and made head-way toward recording each and every…

Blue Sky Opportunities Busy Over the Holidays

The holiday season means Blue Sky Opportunities in Altona experiences a higher work load. Service Manager Rick Friesen says that in recent years, Blue Sky has seen an increase in recycling volume,…

So Just How Much Snow Did We Get?

Clean up in the aftermath of what will surely prove to be a memorable Christmas Day and Boxing Day snowstorm has begun in communities throughout Southern Manitoba. One question certainly being asked…

R.M. of Dufferin Dealt With Rain, Taxes and Infrastructure in 2016

The Reeve for the R.M. of Dufferin says 2016 was a successful one for the area. "During that rain in May or June...it was a bit challenging to keep the roads in the condition we would like to see…

Manitoban's Waiting Months To Access Drug Treatment In The Province

People in Manitoba suffering from addiction are waiting months to acccess treatment programs accross the Province. Despite warnings of the opioid crisis from area police and RCMP the province has not…

Good Samaritan With 4x4 And Tow Rope Keeps Busy During Blizzard

Blizzard conditions often leave many stuck or stranded, but not always for long in the Pembina Valley. It's a common sight to see neighbours and strangers alike stop to push or tow a vehicle out of…

25 Years Of Shared Christmas Meals In Altona

The Altona Community Christmas Day Dinner will celebrate 25 years of amazing food at W.C Miller Collegiate this Sunday. The community meal was originally started in 1991 by Oliver and Sharon Nelson…

Southern Health Santé Sud Wants No One to be Alone During Holidays

The Holidays are a time of socializing with family and friends for many, but can be lonely for some. Southern Health Santé Sud is trying to make sure those who might live alone — or just feel lonely…

Food Prep Precautions For Holiday Cooking

With stoves and ovens firing up in preparation for Christmas dinner, the Southern Health-Sante Sud reminds you of safety precautions, to avoid food-borne illnesses. Family dinners and gatherings are…

Community Continues To Bring GVC Alumni Back Home

This past week Garden Valley Collegiate (GVC) in Winkler celebrated its fiftieth anniversary, and part of the celebration was the schools annual alumni basketball tournament. Jon Gossen, who was part…

Portage-Lisgar MP Believes Conservatives Did Their Job This Year

2016's winding down, and like most of us, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's reflecting on the last twelve months. She feels it was a positive year for the Conservative party, in their first year in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Third Annual Mini-Stick Tournament (Gallery)

Cameron Friesen Speaks On Federal Health Funding Disagreements

Seventeen Years Of Community Christmas In Morris

GVC Tec Receives New Resources To Teach Hands-On Mechanics

Snowmobile Trail Grooming To Start Next Week

Altona Police Encouraging A Safe Christmas

Bikers Tour Christmas Lights In Morden

Accident And Slippery Conditions West Of Plum Coulee

Concerned Residents Address Council On New Cell Tower Location

Christmas Weekend Storm Appears Likely

New K-8 School Would Be "Light At The End Of The Tunnel" For GVSD

Carman Splash Pad Finds A Home

Regional Tourism Group Gets New Name For 2017

Manitoba P.C.s Dealing With Larger Deficit Than First Estimated

Morden United Way Stretching For Fundraising Goal

More Impaired Drivers In 2016

Another Fraud Case For Altona Police Service

Prevention Of Mental Illness Not A Big Enough Priority, Says CMHA Central Exec.

Friesens Corp. Recognized For Market Expansion

Local MP, Candice Bergen, Hosts Year-End Tea For Constituents

Local News Archives

Community Events

17
Nov
2016
Parent & Youth Badminton Nights

17 November 2016 - 27 April 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Emerson School, Emerson





31
Dec
2016
New Years Eve Dance

31 December 2016 8:00 pm

Miami Hall





03
Jan
2017
Dauphin Kings @ Winkler Flyers

03 January 2017 7:30 pm

Winkler Arena





04
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program- Altona

04 January 2017 10:00 am

Altona and Area Family Resource Centre





04
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby Program- Winkler

04 January 2017 10:30 am

Central Station Community Center, Winkler





04
Jan
2017
Altona Curling Club - Fish Fry

04 January 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Curling Club, Altona





05
Jan
2017
Healthy Baby -Morden

05 January 2017 10:30 am

Morden Alliance Church, Morden, MB, Morden





Login