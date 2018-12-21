2018 Canola Performance Trial Results Now Available

Details
The 2018 Canola Performance Trial results are now available online.

The small plot and field scale data booklet displays yield, height, lodging, days to maturity and calculated gross revenue values for 29 varieties (from all three HT systems) grown in short, mid and long season zone locations all across western Canada.

It features results from 18 standard and nine straight cut small plot trials, as well as 42 field scale trials across the Prairies (including 13 standard, 20 straight cut and nine clubroot-resistant variety field scale trials).

The 2018 program was funded by the Manitoba Canola Growers Association, Alberta Canola Producers Commission, and the Saskatchewan Canola Development Commission.

