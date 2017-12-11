2018 Seed Manitoba Guide Now Available

The 2018 Seed Manitoba Guide is now available.

Anastasia Kubinec, Manager of Crop Industry Development for Manitoba Agriculture explains what's new this year.

"We do have in the canola section, we did put in a clubroot map. We do feel with clubroot being in Manitoba, if producers haven't see where it is in the province, that we wanted to provide them that information and then they can make their variety choices based on that."

She notes the guide also breaks down soybeans east vs west.

Kubinec notes all of the information in the seed guide is unbiased.

The 2018 Seed Manitoba Guide is available at any Manitoba Agriculture Office.