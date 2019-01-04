2019 Federal Election To Be Key Focus For CFA

Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) President Ron Bonnett is discussing some of the group's top priorities heading into 2019.

"Well I think the big one is going to be the federal election coming up and taking a look at what the agriculture policies are of the different political parties. We're really taking a push now on the whole idea of agriculture and producing prosperity."

Other issues that will be a focus include the carbon tax, labour, and the international trade file.

Bonnett has stated that he will not seek re-election as president when his term expires this February.

He has served as president for nearly nine years.