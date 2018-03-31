4-H Leaders Snag Provincial Volunteer Award

4-H Manitoba leaders are winners of the 2018 Premier's Volunteer Service Award by Volunteer Manitoba.

"We're pretty excited," said Carlie Whetter, President of the Manitoba 4-H Council.

She added that this award serves as a chance to highlight the great work that the many longtime 4-H leaders do with youth in the province.

"Through carrying relationships with these leaders, our youth are exposed to so many things. Skills like sewing and through other projects like woodworking, beef, livestock and equine, but also check real-life skills like communicating, public relations, social relationships and things like that."

She said that the organization is quite proud of its leaders who donate varying amounts of time to work with the province's youth.

Whetter noted there are about 875 leaders working with 4-H in Manitoba, most of which run all of the programs at the grassroots and regional levels.

The award will be presented April 19, 2018 at the 35th annual Volunteer Awards in Winnipeg.