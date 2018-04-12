50 Years of Red Angus Registration in Canada

Details
Category: Ag News

50 years ago the Red Angus breed was officially approved for registration in the Canadian Angus Herdbook.

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says the first record of Red Angus in Canada is the recorded importation of a red cow from Scotland in 1886.

Now the Red Angus breed accounts for more than 40 per cent of Canada's national Angus herd.

CEO of the Canadian Angus Association Rob Smith says back in the day, the red colour was seen as in impurity in Angus breeding.

"When the red ones would come along, I think that the original breeders thought that wasn't the indented purpose of the breed, they needed to be black because it was the only black cattle at those times, so they really didn't prefer the genetics."

Smith says it wasn't until exotic breeds like Simmental, Charolais, and Limousine were introduced to Canada that there was a strong desire for red genetics to cross-breed with these exotic cattle.

In 1908, only female Red Angus cattle were allowed to be registered in the herdbook.

"They felt the way to propagate the red gene was to actually use those bulls, and they didn't want to propagate red genetics." Smith says. "So they thought, well a red female bred to a black bull, because black is dominate, will always be a black offspring, so they felt they were not dismissing those red cattle."

On March 15, 1921 all Red Angus cattle were excluded from the Canadian Angus Herdbook.

I wasn't until April 3, 1968 Red Angus cattle were officially approved for registration in Canada.

Smith says there is no difference between Red and Black Angus cattle, other than the colour of their hair coat.

"We have done a lot of research over the years in terms of identifying whether there was carcass difference, a carcass quality difference between Red and Black Angus and there isn't. Whether one makes better mothers than the others, and there isn't. Really Angus is Angus."

The first Canadian-registered Angus bull was sold at auction in Canada by Mark Mackenzie in 1969.

The following year, the first Canadian-raised purebred Red Angus bull was sold at the Calgary Bull Sale for $1,800.

The Canadian Angus Association attributes some of the breeds success to a group 12 Red Angus cattle breeders from Alberta and Saskatchewan who formed the Canadian Red Angus Promotion Society to specifically promote the breed in 1972.

Smith says the Association is happy their Board of Directors back in 1986 were able to recognize the important role Red Angus cattle would have in the beef industry.

"I think that the success of Red Angus in Canada has been a significant part of what has moved Angus into the number one position from a market share perspective nation-wide, both with commercial cattle production, as well as with purebred seed stock production because it increases the choice that people have."

He says in the last 25 years they've seen a tremendous increase in the recognition of Angus cattle from a carcass quality and feedlot efficiency perspective.

More Ag News

Cereals Canada Continues To Push For Formal Complaint Against Italy

Cereals Canada President Cam Dahl says Canada continues to withhold from shipping durum wheat into Italy. The reason is because Italy has implemented Country of Origin Labelling on its pasta, which…

50 Years of Red Angus Registration in Canada

50 years ago the Red Angus breed was officially approved for registration in the Canadian Angus Herdbook. The Canadian Cattlemen's Association says the first record of Red Angus in Canada is the…

Federal Ag Critic Barlow Travels Oversees With Canadian Foodgrains Bank

Federal Conservative Associate Ag Critic John Barlow is seeing first hand the effect Canadian agriculture producers are having across the world. Barlow is touring the works of the Canadian Foodgrains…

U.S. Justice Department Approves Bayer-Monsanto Deal

Bayer shares surged Tuesday following a report that the U.S. Justice Department has given its blessing on a deal to acquire Monsanto. Bayer has agreed to sell additional seed and treatment assets to…

Dairy Farmers Of Manitoba Hosts Spring Meetings

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) held its fourth and final spring meeting Monday in Winkler. Other stops over the past week included Brandon, Headingley, and Steinbach. The meetings were a chance for…

USDA Releases April WASDE Report

The USDA released its April World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report on Tuesday. The big change, according to Dan Basse of Ag Resource Company, was the USDA dropping their…

Keep It Clean This Growing Season

More than 85 per cent of Canada’s pulse production is exported to markets all over the world. Manager of Market Access and Trade Policy for Pulse Canada Mac Ross says it's important for farmers to be…

KAP 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting Resolutions

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its 2018 Spring Advisory Council Meeting April 6 in Portage la Prairie. Following is a list of resolutions that were passed at the meeting: 1. Plastic…

Ag Ministers Discuss Rail Transportation In Winnipeg

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay and Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler discussed the current rail backlog during a stop in Winnipeg last week. MacAulay said if Bill C-49…

KAP Hosts Spring Advisory Council Meeting In Portage

Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) hosted its Spring Advisory Council Meeting Friday at Portage la Prairie's Glesby Centre. The meeting is one of three held throughout the year, in addition to the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - VOCAL/CHORAL

12 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





12
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

12 April 2018 9:30 am

Meadowood Estates, Carman





12
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Choral Sessions

12 April 2018 9:30 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





12
Apr
2018
Paint Night

12 April 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

"The Zone" at Garden Valley Collegiate





Login