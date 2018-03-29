Details
Category: Ag News

The markets were caught off guard by the latest WASDE report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as expected planted soybean acres were lowered and the outlook for corn acres was slashed.

The report anticipates 89 million acres of soybeans to be planted this year, down from 90.1 million last year and a forecast of 90 million acres in February. Corn area will be down from 90.2 million acres in 2017 to 88 million acres this year.

According to the report, there will be a 3 per cent increase in total wheat planted acres to 47.3 million in 2017. Winter wheat acres are pegged at 32.7 million; 23.2 million of that is hard-red varieties, 5.85 million is soft-red winter and 3.64 million is white winter.

The report is projecting spring wheat area at 12.6 million acres, up 15% from 2017. A 13 per cent drop in durum acres is forecast year-over-year.

More Ag News

Economic Analysis Examines AI Versus Natural Service in Cattle Breeding

As bull sale catalogues start to pile up in the mail, producers are making decisions on their breeding programs. Manager of CanFax Research Services, Brenna Grant, was a part of an economic analysis…

Four Oak Farm Named 2018 BMO Farm Family

The Dueck family of Kleefeld, Man. have been named the 2018 BMO Farm Family. The winner was announced Wednesday at the 111th Royal Manitoba Winter Fair in Brandon. Four Oak Farm was founded in 1958…

Lower Soybean Acre Expectations Highlighted in Latest WASDE Report

The markets were caught off guard by the latest WASDE report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as expected planted soybean acres were lowered and the outlook for corn acres was…

Strong Ag Sector Spurs Implement Dealer's Growth

The agriculture sector in the Pembina Valley, and Southern Manitoba, continues to be a high point and one of the drivers of the local economy. Tuesday afternoon Rocky Mountain Equipment's (RME) Chief…

Dickson Cautious About Estimating PEDv Risk This Spring

Efforts continue to restore the province back to zero-negative status for the PED Virus. Manitoba Pork Council General Manager, Andrew Dickson, said of the 80 sites that were infected in last year's…

MacAuley Calls Grain Backlog 'An Unfortunate Situation'

The ongoing frustration over Canada’s grain backlog continues to grow. Speaking at an event in Calgary on Tuesday, Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay says it’s been an ongoing and…

President & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients thinks tariff situation in India will end soon

The ongoing tariff situation in India has producers here looking at cutting back on their pulse acreage this year. Murad Al-Katib is the president & CEO of AGT Food and Ingredients.He says the Indian…

CAHRC Begins Updating Canadian Labour Market Information for Agriculture

The Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council has launched a two-year process to update its labour market forecast. This new work will adjust CARHC's last Labour Market Information released in…

MB Pork Busting Industry Misconceptions at Royal Manitoba Winter Fair

Public education makes up a big part of the work done by the Manitoba Pork Council. Susan Riese, Manager of Public Relations and Consumer Marketing Programs, is helping to man the organization's…

Research Efforts Starting to Pay Off for Winter Cereals MB

Stakeholders were given a research update at the Winter Cereals Manitoba annual meeting earlier in March. Doug Martin, Board Chair, said the organization has funded work out of the University of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
Recovery Winkler

29 March 2018 - 30 March 2018, 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler Mennonite Brethren Church





30
Mar
2018
Zumba with Tanya

30 March 2018 9:30 am

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





30
Mar
2018
Good Friday Service and Communion

30 March 2018 10:00 am

Carman Mennonite Church





30
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

30 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





31
Mar
2018
Bake Sale Fundraiser

31 March 2018 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Altona Mall





31
Mar
2018
Ukrainian PYSANKA (Easter egg) workshop

31 March 2018 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Morden Access Event Centre, Morden





Login