Lower Soybean Acre Expectations Highlighted in Latest WASDE Report

The markets were caught off guard by the latest WASDE report issued Thursday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as expected planted soybean acres were lowered and the outlook for corn acres was slashed.

The report anticipates 89 million acres of soybeans to be planted this year, down from 90.1 million last year and a forecast of 90 million acres in February. Corn area will be down from 90.2 million acres in 2017 to 88 million acres this year.

According to the report, there will be a 3 per cent increase in total wheat planted acres to 47.3 million in 2017. Winter wheat acres are pegged at 32.7 million; 23.2 million of that is hard-red varieties, 5.85 million is soft-red winter and 3.64 million is white winter.

The report is projecting spring wheat area at 12.6 million acres, up 15% from 2017. A 13 per cent drop in durum acres is forecast year-over-year.