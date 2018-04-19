Details
Category: Ag News

Mechanical weed control is gaining in popularity amongst Prairie farmers.

The idea is to use a physical implement rather than herbicide to control weeds.

Breanne Tidemann is a research scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

She explained the reasoning behind the increased interest.

"It depends very much on the producer and the system that they're working in. For organic producers, it's an obvious control method that can be really effective for them. For conventional producers, in some cases its just trying to diversify the weed management. In a lot of cases it may be due to herbicide resistance and looking at new ways of managing those resistant weeds."

Tidemann says with advancements in technology, this type of weed control can now be used at multiple stages.

"Depending on the implement, there's some that can be used from before the crop emerges up to the 10-node stage of peas...with good crop safety. There's also some that are being developed in Australia that are looking at managing the weed seeds that would be going back onto the field and into the seed bank for the next year."

Tidemann reminds producers that mechanical weed control is not a silver bullet, and the need to diversify weed control methods is still important.

More Ag News

AAFC Researching Benefits Of Mechanical Weed Control

Mechanical weed control is gaining in popularity amongst Prairie farmers. The idea is to use a physical implement rather than herbicide to control weeds. Breanne Tidemann is a research scientist with…

Report Being Developed On Lessons Learned From 2017 PED Outbreak

Manitoba Pork, in collaboration with the Canadian Animal Health Coalition and the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba, has developed a report looking at lessons learned from the 2017 PED virus…

Denver-Based Inocucor Acquires ATP Nutrition

ATP Nutrition, based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, has been acquired by Denver-based Inocucor Corporation. Inocucor is a developer and producer of biological crop inputs, while ATP is a producer of…

Abundance In Red Meat Supplies Putting Pressure On Cattle Markets

The cattle markets have been under pressure recently. That according to Brian Perillat, manager and senior analyst with CanFax. He notes the struggles in the hog markets, are also impacting the beef…

It's National Soil Conservation Week

National Soil Conservation Week happens during the third week of April each year. This year the Soil Conservation Council of Canada (SCCC) is highlighting the importance of soil health and soil…

Pitura Seeds Breaks Ground On New Processing Plant Near Domain

Pitura Seeds, located near Domain, MB, recently broke ground on the largest family-owned pedigreed seed processing operation in western Canada. The company's new state-of-the-art cleaning facility…

Farmers Celebrate National Grain Week In Ottawa

Grain farmers from across Canada are in Ottawa this week for the inaugural National Grain Week, hosted by Grain Growers of Canada (GGC). Farmers will be advocating for policies that increase their…

Possible Strike at CP Rail

The possibility of a strike at CP Rail could be bad news for farmers who have already dealt with rail delays this year. Train conductors, engineers, and signal maintainers have been operating without…

CFA President Weighs In On Trade Issues

There's been a number of recent developments on the agricultural trade front, with talk lately that U.S. President Trump is exploring the notion of rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, with hopes…

Winter Hay Supplies Running Low In Some Areas

Hay supplies are becoming low in some areas of Manitoba, especially in the southwest. That according to Darren Chapman, chair of the Manitoba Forage and Grassland Association. He explained what led…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts PIano Sessions

19 April 2018 8:45 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





19
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - FRENCH & ENGLISH SPEECH ARTS

19 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

19 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Soup & Pie Supper - Gretna

19 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Gretna School





19
Apr
2018
SOUP & PIE SUPPER - The Gardens on Tenth

19 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Apr
2018
2018 P. W. Enns Business Awards Gala

19 April 2018 6:30 pm

Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church





Login