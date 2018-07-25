Ag Critics Urge Government To Ratify CPTPP

The federal associate ag critics are urging the federal ag minister to take initiative on passing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The trade agreement will give Canada more access to key Asian markets.

John Barlow and Luc Berthold say the trade agreement is necessary for farmers, ranchers and processors to reach the government's goal of $75 billion in ag exports by 2025.

They say Japan, Mexico and Singapore have now ratified the agreement, leaving three countries left to sign on before it comes into effect.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has called on the Prime Minister to get the house of commons together as soon as possible to debate and pass the act.

According to research commissioned by the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, the CPTPP could increase agri-food exports by $1.84 billion.