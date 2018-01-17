Ag Days Awards Handed Out

The awards have been handed out Manitoba Ag Days.

The winner of the Inventor's Showcase is Soaring Eagle Grain Equipment of Winkler with the Ultimate Swinging Drive-Over.

The runner-up was GEM-L Inc out of Brandon, South Dakota with its Wilson Pacesetter grain and fertilizer trailer.

Best New Product went to Crop Pro Consulting from Saskatchewan for its variable rate seed and fertilizer prescription service.

The top safety feature was awarded to Niverville's Never Spill Spout Inc. for its full bin alarm.