Ag Days Educating About Farm Safety

Today marks day one of the 41st Annual Manitoba Ag Days, taking place at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Farm safety will be featured again this year, with 10 companies and organizations showcasing some aspect of farm safety at their booth.

Media Coordinator Andrea Guthrie explains why promoting farm safety at the show is so important.

"I think it's something that we all need to think of everyday," she said. "We all need to keep it in the back of our minds, that we need to be safe. Whether it's remembering these things and have a safety protocol, at the end of the day we don't want anyone of our family, friends or employees to get hurt on the job."

She adds the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) will be back again this year to showcase its new mobile grain entrapment demo trailer, which will be located in the main arena.

Manitoba Ag Days takes place Tuesday through Thursday.