Ag Days Exhibitors Teach Students

About 450 grade 7 & 8 students from across the province are in Brandon this week taking part in the Manitoba Ag Days Adventure put on by Agriculture in the Classroom Manitoba (AITC-MB).

The theme this year is "Think Global, Act Local".

Students are given a perspective on global issues through their participation in the World Game where they model the world's population and experience the idea of ratio and proportion. They also examine global land population, distribution and density, as well as the similarities and differences in agriculture production and agriculture imports and exports.

Then as part of a team, students discover the importance of local agriculture by going on an Ag Hunt to learn information about agriculture and agriculture careers from participating booths at Manitoba Ag Days in the Keystone Centre.

Over 50 exhibitors are taking part in this year's program.

AITC-MB Executive Director Sue Clayton notes that part of the travel expenses for the students are covered by the Manitoba Ag Days Board.