Ag Days Visitors Go Home Happy

Manitoba Ag Days in the books for another year.

The event ran Jan 22 - 24 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Show General Manager Kristen Phillips says it was another great event.

“I think it was a fantastic show. The crowds were really great, the program theatres were really full, exhibitors were really happy and that's all we can ask for.”

Phillips talked about the biggest highlight for her.

“The opportunity to walk around on the red carpet and see business happening and exhibitors smiling and patrons really engaged. That's the part that I really enjoy the most.”

Next year's theme will focus on technology and innovation.

Manitoba Ag Days is billed as Canada's Largest Indoor Farm Show.