Ag In Motion Opens Today In Saskatchewan

It’s opening day for Western Canada’s Largest Outdoor Farm Expo.

Ag in Motion runs Today through Thursday at their site near Langham, Saskatchewan. The show links farmers to the latest in agricultural equipment and technology through interactive exhibits and live field and crop plot demonstrations.

Ag in Motion Director Rob O’Connor says the test plots are looking good.

“The test plots look fantastic. We’ve had about 4 inches of rain (to mid-June) so, compared to last year that’s about 300 times more. There’s been very little extra water put on any of the plots, so you can see exactly how this year treated them all. I must say they look fantastic.”

O’Connor adds this year they bought more land to expand and improve the demonstration area for farmers.

“We’ve expanded the demonstrations. So, for instance, the High Clearance Sprayer demonstration is a whole mile long not just 150 yards. Also, we have eight different air seeders being demonstrated at the show this year. So, the planting demonstration is going to much bigger and much longer as well.”

The motto for this year's show is "See Technology, Touch Innovation, Be Empowered!"

