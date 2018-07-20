Ag In Motion Sets Attendance Record

The numbers are in!

Ag in Motion, which takes place near Langham, SK, surpassed its attendance expectations this week with 30,355 people taking part in the event this year.

Show Director Rob O’Connor is always a busy man at the show and says overall he’s pleased with the results.

“We’re really quite thrilled. The staff that I get to work with here, the investors that own this show and all the exhibitors; they’ve worked so well together to make this (I think) into a signature event for this industry. I’m just so proud to be part of that team.”

He says a key addition to the show this year was another 320 acres of land that allowed for an expanded demonstration site.

O’Connor says while the show is over for another year, he sees a lot of potential for the site.

“We also look at opportunities for us to showcase the crops through season-long trials and events. For farmers and those companies with the crop plots they can come back here and show people how those different plants, different varieties, different combinations of crop inputs can work in different scenarios to give the opportunities for farmers to see some of those decisions they maybe can’t make in their own operation.”

Next year marks the 5th anniversary for Ag In Motion.