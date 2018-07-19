Ag In Motion Wraps Up Today

This year's Ag in Motion event, taking place near Langham, SK, has seen strong attendance and organizers expect to break last years record of 25,700 attendees.

One of the key attractions at the show is the live demonstrations, whether it's at exhibitor booths or the main field demos.

The large field demonstrations are attracting lots of people who are interested in seeing just what the machines can do.

Show Director Rob O’Connor says people are impressed by the technology, the improvements and the opportunity to see the equipment in action.

“Some of those air seeders have made some big improvements to their products and changes on the digital side too. Then you put out the autonomous platform with DOT head to head with air seeders driven by a tractor and that’s a new perspective on what the future could look like as well.”

The Field Demonstration Schedule includes the High Clearance Sprayer Ride and Drive which is now a mile long instead of 150 yards.

Ag in Motion is the largest agricultural trade show in Western Canada.