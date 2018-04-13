Ag Minister Expects CAP Funding To Flow Soon

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler is hoping to see funds flowing soon under the new Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

Manitoba will be receiving $176 million over the next five years.

Eichler talked about how this new ag policy framework is improved over Growing Forward 2.

"One thing I heard loud and clear was that the process was too complicated, too long and if you made one mistake, it got punted and then the approval process was taking too long as well. We wanted to ensure that we had some of those issues covered and I think we have. Hopefully we'll be able to start flowing money quite soon in order to meet some of those demands."

Eichler notes the province has been preparing for this transition for the past two years.

Manitoba's involvement going forward will be known as the Ag Action Manitoba program.