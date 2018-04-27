Ag Minister Says Roquette Construction Still On Schedule

Construction at Roquette's new pea processing facility near Portage la Prairie is full-steam ahead according to Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler.

He took some time to dispel the rumours of significant delays to the project.

"We met with the RM and the City of Portage la Prairie to reconnect," says Eichler. "Roquette had to do some drawing changes and they want to do as much pre-fab manufacturing of the building before they start putting it up, so site preparation continues."

Eichler also spoke about when the plant can expect to open it's doors.

"They're still on schedule to open in 2019...We're not worried at all about this project being on time. We know Roquette's a successful protein manufacturer for a reason and they want to make sure that they get it right."

Eichler does say however the plant will most likely not make it's original timeline of being open in August of 2019.

He says it may be about three months later that the plant will open, but the goal is still for the facility to be operational by the fall of next year.

Roquette's Head of Communications and Public Affairs Jim Bozikis had a slight variation on the timeline.

"The Portage project is actually progressing very well. But as you know, it's a big plant," says Bozikis. "We're adjusting and fine-tuning some elements of the plant, including a more precise project timing. Our commitment definitely remains steadfast to build this plant. We expect to begin production in 2020."

Bozikis says they're currently expanding their plant in Vicereine, France, while planning the new facility here. He adds everything's on schedule and they're excited to expand their overseas facility, and the Portage project is progressing well, too.