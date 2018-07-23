Details
Category: Ag News

The annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers of agriculture wrapped up Friday in Vancouver.

Topics of discussion included economic growth, international trade, the Temporary Foreign Workers Program, and the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP).

"Canada’s farmers, ranchers and food processors provide safe, nutritious and sustainable food for the world, while creating well-paying jobs for our middle class," said Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. "Federal, provincial and territorial governments are gathered here to focus on the overall competitiveness of the sector, and to create better opportunities for farmers and Canadians."

The Government of Canada provided an update on progress toward legalization of cannabis. The cannabis industry is eligible to apply for federal programs under the Partnership. Provinces and territories have the discretion to determine eligibility for cannabis production for cost-shared programs. For BRM programs, income from cannabis (including both medicinal and recreational) are not eligible for support under AgriStability and AgriInvest. Governments agree to monitor this over the coming years as the cannabis industry matures and stabilizes.

The external panel of experts also presented its recommendations on Business Risk Management programming. Minister MacAulay announced on Friday that the AgriRisk Initiatives Program has been renewed under CAP.

Topics at the meeting also included identifying areas for increased collaboration to streamline regulations, reduce regulatory burden and continue to uphold the safety and high quality of agricultural products.

In addition, the group received an update from the federal government on the continued development of A Food Policy for Canada.

The next annual meeting of FPT Ministers will be held in Quebec City in July 2019.

More Ag News

Ag Ministers Conclude Successful Week Of Meetings

The annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers of agriculture wrapped up Friday in Vancouver. Topics of discussion included economic growth, international trade, the…

AgriRisk Program Renewed Under Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The AgriRisk Initiatives Program has been renewed under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced that the $55 million…

Ag In Motion Sets Attendance Record

The numbers are in! Ag in Motion, which takes place near Langham, SK, surpassed its attendance expectations this week with 30,355 people taking part in the event this year. Show Director Rob O’Connor…

Teamsters Canada Members Ratify Agreement With CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference at CP Rail have voted 65 per cent to ratify a four-year agreement covering over 3000 conductors and locomotive engineers. This comes after a short…

Japan Resumes Imports Of Canadian Wheat

Japan has resumed its wheat trade with Canada, after temporarily suspending trade in June following the finding of a handful of GM wheat plants in southern Alberta. “Japan is a long-standing, premium…

MPSG Hosts SMART Day Field Tours

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) hosted SMART Day field tours this week in Melita and Arborg. Soybean Management and Research Transfer (SMART) Day is a half-day educational event for farmers…

Canola Supply Strong, As Is Demand

Market Analyst Mike Jubinville with Pro Farmer Canada says when it comes to Canola, based on Statistics Canada figures, we should see a 21 million tonne crop. So, we have a good supply of canola to…

Grain Industry Continues Push For WTO Challenge Against Italy

Friday, July 20th marks the one-year anniversary of Italy’s country of origin labelling (COOL) regulations on pasta. Canada’s grain industry is continuing to call on the federal government to launch…

Another Strong Year For Farm Credit Canada

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) had another strong financial performance in 2017-18. The federal crown corporation grew its portfolio by 8.4 per cent to $33.9 billion, including $3.3 billion in new lending…

Diamondback Moth Nearing Threshold Levels

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest insect update. Diamondback moth were near threshold levels in some canola fields in eastern Manitoba and the Southern Interlake. Provincial Entomologist…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login