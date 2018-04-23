Ag Women Manitoba Looking For New Members

Details
Ag Women Manitoba is a brand new organization looking for members.

The group, which has about 30 members, was started up late last year and held its first AGM earlier this month.

Vice-Chair Tiffany Dancho talked about their goal.

"The purpose of the organization is really to bring women together who work in agriculture, in any facet, being a farm wife through to career, university, extension worker. We really want to bring women together and to share amongst each other and help create that community and that tribe that really doesn't exist outside of your specific industry level."

Cancho notes they have a networking event coming up on May 5th in Brandon.

Other ideas being tossed around include hosting a number of combine clinics, and discussion surrounding mental health issues.

