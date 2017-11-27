Agribition Helps To Promote Canadian Agriculture

Canadian Western Agribition wrapped up on Saturday in Regina.

The show attracts buyers from around the world.

Federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay visited the show on Friday and said events like this help promote Canada’s livestock sector.

"When you have a champion and reserve champion displayed in such a world-class facility with 80 nations walking around looking around looking at it means your going to have more interest in the product," he said. "It means we are going to sell more beef in places, that's what we want to do, and that's what we will do."

The number of international visitors who actually made purchases at the show was up from last year.

MacAulay toured through some of the cattle stabling areas and the new International Trade Centre which now links all facilities on the grounds.

He notes it’s a great spot to promote agriculture in the world.

"It's a world-class showplace," he said. "We have people from 80 countries represented here, so it's important that Canada has top class shows like this to exhibit our products worldwide, that's what I was doing in China, that's what Agribition is doing here. We are all about promoting agriculture."