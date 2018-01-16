AgriInsurance Premium Rates Drop In 2018

The Governments of Canada and Manitoba have announced a number of changes to the AgriInsurance program.

AgriInsurance coverage for 2018 is expected to be 2.7 billion dollars on 9.4 million acres in Manitoba, with premium rates down by an average of seven per cent, as compared to last year.

“The Government of Canada is committed to providing responsive programs that support our farmers in Manitoba,” said Federal Ag Minister Lawrence MacAulay. “The improved coverage and protection under these programs will ensure our farmers have the tools they need to grow their businesses and stay competitive.”

Manitoba has the highest level of AgriInsurance participation in Canada, covering more than 70 different crops and over 90 per cent of annual crop acres.

“AgriInsurance continues to be an essential risk management tool that acts as the first line of defence for Manitoba farmers,” said Manitoba Ag Minister Ralph Eichler. “The improvements planned for 2018 reflect the changes in our industry, ensuring coverage remains comprehensive and responsive to the needs of producers.”

More than 8,400 farms are enrolled in AgriInsurance. Manitoba has the highest level of AgriInsurance participation in Canada, covering more than 70 different crops and over 90 per cent of annual crop acres.

Under AgriInsurance, premiums for most programs are shared 40 per cent by participating producers, 36 per cent by the Government of Canada and 24 per cent by the Manitoba government. Administrative expenses are paid 60 per cent by Canada and 40 per cent by Manitoba.

Program changes for the 2018 growing season include:

-creating a permanent insurance area to protect more than 200,000 acres of soybeans grown in areas previously eligible for coverage only on a test basis

-changing the soybean premium rate calculation to put more emphasis on actual losses, which will benefit producers and governments by lowering premiums

-removing the pre-harvest claim deductible for corn and soybeans, which will provide equitable coverage for all major crops

-introducing a novel crops insurance program for new and non-traditional crops (quinoa for example), which is expected to include 10,000 acres and represent about $1.8 million in coverage

-offering separate coverage for Canada Northern Hard Red Wheat, to represent higher expected values and yields than other varieties in the former feed wheat category; and

-continuing coverage for feed wheat and other wheat varieties under one category called ‘other spring wheat'



AgriInsurance is a risk management program administered by the Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC).

In July 2017, federal, provincial and territorial ministers of agriculture reached agreement in principle on the key elements of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3-billion investment, which is set to launch April 1, 2018.