Details
Category: Ag News

 

The AgriRisk Initiatives Program has been renewed under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced that the $55 million program will encourage partnerships between agriculture industry stakeholders, researchers, and federal, provincial and territorial governments to proactively explore and develop new risk management products and services for the agricultural sector.

"Canada's hard-working farmers constantly face volatility and unpredictability in their business," said MacAulay. "Our Government is launching this renewed AgriRisk program to help protect our hardworking farmers from the risks they face so they can continue to grow the economy and create good, well-paying jobs. This announcement responds to what we heard from the external advisory panel on business risk management."

Funding is available under two components: Research and Development and Administrative Capacity Building.

In response to recommendations received from the BRM Review Expert Panel, priority will be given to proposals for industry-led projects to develop new and innovative business risk management tools.

The BRM Review External Panel of Experts presented a series of recommendations to FPT Ministers, including a recommendation to support the development of industry-led "top-up" tools to provide farmers with flexibility in addressing losses not currently covered in the BRM suite.

More Ag News

AgriRisk Program Renewed Under Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The AgriRisk Initiatives Program has been renewed under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. On Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay announced that the $55 million…

Ag In Motion Sets Attendance Record

The numbers are in! Ag in Motion, which takes place near Langham, SK, surpassed its attendance expectations this week with 30,355 people taking part in the event this year. Show Director Rob O’Connor…

Teamsters Canada Members Ratify Agreement With CP Rail

Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference at CP Rail have voted 65 per cent to ratify a four-year agreement covering over 3000 conductors and locomotive engineers. This comes after a short…

Japan Resumes Imports Of Canadian Wheat

Japan has resumed its wheat trade with Canada, after temporarily suspending trade in June following the finding of a handful of GM wheat plants in southern Alberta. “Japan is a long-standing, premium…

MPSG Hosts SMART Day Field Tours

Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers (MPSG) hosted SMART Day field tours this week in Melita and Arborg. Soybean Management and Research Transfer (SMART) Day is a half-day educational event for farmers…

Canola Supply Strong, As Is Demand

Market Analyst Mike Jubinville with Pro Farmer Canada says when it comes to Canola, based on Statistics Canada figures, we should see a 21 million tonne crop. So, we have a good supply of canola to…

Grain Industry Continues Push For WTO Challenge Against Italy

Friday, July 20th marks the one-year anniversary of Italy’s country of origin labelling (COOL) regulations on pasta. Canada’s grain industry is continuing to call on the federal government to launch…

Another Strong Year For Farm Credit Canada

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) had another strong financial performance in 2017-18. The federal crown corporation grew its portfolio by 8.4 per cent to $33.9 billion, including $3.3 billion in new lending…

Diamondback Moth Nearing Threshold Levels

Manitoba Agriculture has released its latest insect update. Diamondback moth were near threshold levels in some canola fields in eastern Manitoba and the Southern Interlake. Provincial Entomologist…

City Of Brandon & Rural Development Institute Partner On Soybean Studies

The City of Brandon is working with the Rural Development Institute (RDI) at Brandon University (BU) to conduct two research projects. The projects are a Soybean Industry Supply Chain Assessment and…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Login