Agronomist Teaches About Crop Staging

Details
It's important for farmers and agronomists to be on the same page when discussing crop staging.

Morgan Cott is an agronomist with the Manitoba Corn Growers Association.

"With herbicide timing it's important. We have four different staging methods that we use in Manitoba, which is too many and it can get confusing, so we try to get everybody to learn how to do each staging properly and hopefully we can get one consistent method of staging in the future."

She notes understanding staging is also important for hail and frost events to estimate potential yield loss.

The topic was discussed last week at the Crop Diagnostic School in Carman.

Cott also talked about the importance of seeding depth and uniformity.

"Those have a direct impact on yield too and it's something that you can control from day one...If you get proper depth, then hopefully you'll get uniform emergence if conditions are good."

