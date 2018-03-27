Analyst Predicts 'Agressive' 2018 Corn and Soybean Outlook

Details
Category: Ag News

Growing economies around the world are proving beneficial to American and Canadian corn and soybean farmers.
    
That from market analyst, Al Kluis, who said all areas of the world are seeing increased economic growth including China, India, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and even Europe.

"Especially in the developing nations as more and more people move into Middle Class, they improve their diets and they want more protein."

Meantime, Kluis noted that global supplies of corn, soybeans and wheat are declining. He expects to gain a better idea of the situation in the April reports from Statistics Canada and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We've seen, with the problems in Argentina and problems in corn production in Brazil, that month-on-month we're seeing a pretty significant draw-down in global ending stocks of corn and soybeans. Fortunately we've had very good wheat crops around the world so the stock piles of wheat have been steady to higher."

Kluis was a guest speaker at the NorthStar Genetics soybean information last week in Morris and offered up his predictions for planted soybean, corn and spring wheat acres for 2018 in the United States. He explained that 2018 acres are looking more aggressive than what the trade is looking for.

"They're looking in general...for probably a million acres more soybeans, a million acres less corn and a slightly larger addition (of) two hundred to four hundred thousand more of spring wheat. (For 2018) we're looking at probably two million more acres of soybeans, two million acres less of corn and possibly one to two million more acres of spring wheat."

Kluis admits that wheat has certainly become more of a rotational crop the last few years and he doesn't see that changing in 2018.

"It's all about revenue per acre. You've got to pay your tractor payments, you've got to live, you've to make your land payments/rent payments that kind of thing. The revenue on wheat has just not added up to a big enough number of compete with canola and the soybeans."

As for the 2018 market outlook, Kluis said he's pretty optimistic about corn early-on as acres will be down while the supply/demand tables around the world begin to tighten. He is, however, less optimistic with soybeans, noting an extra million acres will make for some huge supplies by the summer and fall.

Kluis is advising that, thanks to market volatility, farmers need to incorporate discipline into their marketing plans. He explained that if growers have typically gotten low prices in August through October, they need to be proactive and sell their crop before that time period or be in a financial position to store past it.

More Ag News

Research Efforts Starting to Pay Off for Winter Cereals MB

Stakeholders were given a research update at the Winter Cereals Manitoba annual meeting earlier in March. Doug Martin, Board Chair, said the organization has funded work out of the University of…

Analyst Predicts 'Agressive' 2018 Corn and Soybean Outlook

Growing economies around the world are proving beneficial to American and Canadian corn and soybean farmers. That from market analyst, Al Kluis, who said all areas of the world are seeing increased…

Royal Manitoba Winter Fair Remains True To Its Roots

The 111th edition of the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is underway this week at Brandon's Keystone Centre. Some of the highlights this year include the Birds of Prey exhibition, horse jumping, and of…

PAMI Receives Funding To Conduct Grain Storage Research

The Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) will be receiving nearly $484,000 to complete its grain innovation facility near Portage la Prairie. The money is flowing through the governments'…

NorthStar Genetics Holds Spring Soybean Meeting

Close to 300 people turned out for NorthStar Genetics' annual soybean information day held Thursday in Morris. COO Travis Williams says the event is put on for farm and retail customers to provide…

Government of Canada Supports World Standard-Setting Bodies

The Government of Canada is investing $1-million in the world’s three standard-setting bodies for agriculture and food products. The money will support scientific and technical work of the Codex…

Bayer-Monsanto Deal Receives EU Antitrust Approval

Bayer, of Germany, has won EU antitrust approval for its $66 billion dollar bid to buy U.S. company Monsanto. The European Commission said Bayer addressed its concerns with its offer to sell a number…

Manitoba Hosting EU Delegation To Discuss CETA

The Manitoba government is hosting roundtable discussions with representatives from European Union (EU) member states to raise awareness of trade and investment opportunities in Manitoba under the…

Temple Grandin Encourages The Ag Industry To Share Their Story

One of the most brilliant minds in animal welfare was at the 2018 Livestock Care Conference last week in Olds, Alberta. Dr. Temple Grandin gave a speech about the issues our agriculture industry is…

Valmar Airflo Founder To Be Honoured Posthumously At Awards Gala

This week is Manufacturing Week in Manitoba. The founder of Valmar Airflo, of Elie, MB, is being honoured posthumously Thursday night at a gala taking place at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Community Events

27
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

27 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Kids Natural Fabric Dyeing Workshop

27 March 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





27
Mar
2018
Kids Natural Fabric Dyeing Workshop

27 March 2018 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





27
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

27 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





27
Mar
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden - Game #3

27 March 2018 7:30 pm

TBA





27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





Login