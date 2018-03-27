Analyst Predicts 'Agressive' 2018 Corn and Soybean Outlook

Growing economies around the world are proving beneficial to American and Canadian corn and soybean farmers.



That from market analyst, Al Kluis, who said all areas of the world are seeing increased economic growth including China, India, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and even Europe.

"Especially in the developing nations as more and more people move into Middle Class, they improve their diets and they want more protein."

Meantime, Kluis noted that global supplies of corn, soybeans and wheat are declining. He expects to gain a better idea of the situation in the April reports from Statistics Canada and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"We've seen, with the problems in Argentina and problems in corn production in Brazil, that month-on-month we're seeing a pretty significant draw-down in global ending stocks of corn and soybeans. Fortunately we've had very good wheat crops around the world so the stock piles of wheat have been steady to higher."

Kluis was a guest speaker at the NorthStar Genetics soybean information last week in Morris and offered up his predictions for planted soybean, corn and spring wheat acres for 2018 in the United States. He explained that 2018 acres are looking more aggressive than what the trade is looking for.

"They're looking in general...for probably a million acres more soybeans, a million acres less corn and a slightly larger addition (of) two hundred to four hundred thousand more of spring wheat. (For 2018) we're looking at probably two million more acres of soybeans, two million acres less of corn and possibly one to two million more acres of spring wheat."

Kluis admits that wheat has certainly become more of a rotational crop the last few years and he doesn't see that changing in 2018.

"It's all about revenue per acre. You've got to pay your tractor payments, you've got to live, you've to make your land payments/rent payments that kind of thing. The revenue on wheat has just not added up to a big enough number of compete with canola and the soybeans."

As for the 2018 market outlook, Kluis said he's pretty optimistic about corn early-on as acres will be down while the supply/demand tables around the world begin to tighten. He is, however, less optimistic with soybeans, noting an extra million acres will make for some huge supplies by the summer and fall.

Kluis is advising that, thanks to market volatility, farmers need to incorporate discipline into their marketing plans. He explained that if growers have typically gotten low prices in August through October, they need to be proactive and sell their crop before that time period or be in a financial position to store past it.