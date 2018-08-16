Four Commodity Groups Remain In Merger Talks As MPSG Opts Out

There are now only four Manitoba commodity groups looking at a possible merger.

Originally, five groups began investigating the possibility, however Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers has opted out of the process. This leaves the Manitoba Corn Growers Association, the Manitoba Flax Growers Association, the National Sunflower Association of Canada, and Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association still in discussions.

John Preun, MPSG Chairman, said the MPSG Board of Directors felt amalgamation wasn't the best fit for the organization at this time, citing bad timing and a high cost associated with a merger.

He added the Board felt MPSG's money would be better invested in doing research that would better benefit farmers at this time, noting the organization has long-term commitments with the research community over the next five years.

"We felt that where we are right now, we (all five commodity groups) are working very closely and collaboratively anyway, and what we would gain by going through a full amalgamation we felt it wasn't going to give us a good bang for our buck so to speak," said Preun.

MPSG members also offered some feedback on the potential merger.

Preun said some felt the workload of one large organization would be too much for farmers serving on a single board. Others felt that young farmers would have a tough time getting on the board, while some felt they would lose touch with the industry under one entity.

"At this point we're never saying never," he added. "We're parking it and we'll keep an eye on it, and if at some point in time if it seems right we'll see if we can become part of the mix again."

As for the four remaining commodity groups in the discussion, they will continue to explore potential amalgamation, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Darcelle Graham, Executive Director for the National Sunflower Association of Canada, said a revised merger proposal is being finalized and will be taken to membership for consultation.

"We're going to look at various methods to consult with membership. We had in-person meetings last time and we're wondering if we should explore other options. Those details have not been finalized," she explained.

Graham added this proposal does include feedback garnered from members during regional meetings and annual general meetings held in January and February.

"So we're hoping that membership sees the vision in terms of where we're going and the real goal in terms of why the grower groups decided to do this - basically to better serve our membership."

Not only will members have a say during the consultation period, but Graham said they will also be given the opportunity through a vote to make the final decision regarding amalgamation.

No timeline has been set for the release of the updated proposal, however Graham expects members could see something by late fall.